Trainline Executes Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Value

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 33,504 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 402.60p to 413.40p per share. These shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 453,907,096. This move is part of Trainline’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

