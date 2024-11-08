News & Insights

Stocks

Trainline Director Buys Shares, Signaling Confidence

November 08, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC, a leading rail and coach travel platform, announced a share purchase by Marie Lalleman, a Non-executive Director, involving the acquisition of 4,950 ordinary shares at an aggregated price of £3.998. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth prospects. Investors may find this move indicative of possible upward trends in Trainline’s stock performance.

For further insights into GB:TRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNLIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.