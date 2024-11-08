Trainline Director Buys Shares, Signaling Confidence

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC, a leading rail and coach travel platform, announced a share purchase by Marie Lalleman, a Non-executive Director, involving the acquisition of 4,950 ordinary shares at an aggregated price of £3.998. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth prospects. Investors may find this move indicative of possible upward trends in Trainline’s stock performance.

