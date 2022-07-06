Markets

Trainline Announces Improved FY23 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Trainline Plc (TRN.L) reported that, in the first four months of fiscal 2023, net ticket sales were up 16% from the same period in pre-COVID fiscal 2020. The Group said this performance reflects a faster than anticipated recovery in rail passenger volume across Europe as well as the benefit increasing investment in International business.

Trainline updated its market guidance expectations for fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net ticket sales is projected between 1.9% and 2.1%. Net ticket sales growth is expected between 18% and 27% from fiscal 2020. The Group now expects revenue growth of between 22% and 31% from fiscal 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular