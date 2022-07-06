Trainline Announces Improved FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Trainline Plc (TRN.L) reported that, in the first four months of fiscal 2023, net ticket sales were up 16% from the same period in pre-COVID fiscal 2020. The Group said this performance reflects a faster than anticipated recovery in rail passenger volume across Europe as well as the benefit increasing investment in International business.

Trainline updated its market guidance expectations for fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net ticket sales is projected between 1.9% and 2.1%. Net ticket sales growth is expected between 18% and 27% from fiscal 2020. The Group now expects revenue growth of between 22% and 31% from fiscal 2020.

