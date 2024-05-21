News & Insights

Trainline Advances Share Buyback Program

May 21, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has announced the buyback of 54,799 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging between 326.20p and 332.00p, with the average price at 330.18p, as part of its share purchase programme initiated in September 2023 and approved by its shareholders. Post-purchase, the total number of ordinary shares in issue stands at 467,035,427, with none held in Treasury. The company continues to be a leading independent digital platform for rail and coach travel across Europe.

