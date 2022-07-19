Train maker Alstom's sales rise 8% in first quarter

Contributors
Valentine Baldassari Reuters
Alizée Degorce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

French train maker Alstom reported an 8% rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, fuelled by sales in Europe where it also secured contract wins over the quarter.

July 19 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA reported an 8% rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, fuelled by sales in Europe where it also secured contract wins over the quarter.

Alstom, which makes trains and signalling systems for urban and regional rail networks, recorded sales of 4 billion euros ($4.06 billion) in the three months to June 30, compared with 3.70 billion a year earlier.

It received orders worth 5.60 billion euros in the first quarter.

Alstom confirmed its full-year and mid-term outlooks.

($1 = 0.9862 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Alizée Degorce in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((valentine.baldassari@thomsonreuters.com ; alizee.degorce@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters