Train maker Alstom's sales rise 8% in first quarter

July 19 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA reported an 8% rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, fuelled by sales in Europe where it also secured contract wins over the quarter.

Alstom, which makes trains and signalling systems for urban and regional rail networks, recorded sales of 4 billion euros ($4.06 billion) in the three months to June 30, compared with 3.70 billion a year earlier.

It received orders worth 5.60 billion euros in the first quarter.

Alstom confirmed its full-year and mid-term outlooks.

($1 = 0.9862 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Alizée Degorce in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((valentine.baldassari@thomsonreuters.com ; alizee.degorce@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.