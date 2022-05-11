Train maker Alstom's profit beats estimates, cash flow stays in red

May 11 (Reuters) - Alstom's ALSO.PA full-year operating profit beat market expectations on Wednesday driven by growth in Europe, as the French train maker highlighted a record high order backlog.

The company posted adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 767 million euros ($808.03 million) for the fiscal year ended March 31, above analysts' 757-million-euro mean estimate in a company-compiled consensus.

It had an order backlog of 81 billion euros at the end of the period.

"Our fiscal year results are fully in line with our objectives, both in terms of financial and operational performance," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Henri Poupart-Lafarge said in a statement.

Although strong growth in Europe fuelled Alstom's profit beat, the group inherited costs of assimilating challenging legacy projects after purchasing Canadian Bombardier's BBDb.TO rail business last year, holding its cash flow in the red.

The Paris-based firm, which makes trains and signalling systems for urban and regional rail networks, saw its free cash outflow widen to 992 million euros at the end of March.

Alstom also said it expected synergies to generate a 400-million-euro run rate in 2024-2025 and between 475 million and 500 million euros annually from 2025-2026 onwards.

($1 = 0.9492 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi)

