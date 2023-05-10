News & Insights

Train maker Alstom expects higher 2023 operating margin

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

May 10, 2023 — 01:21 am EDT

Written by Diana Mandiá and Lina Golovnya for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA on Wednesday said it expected its operating margin to rise in the current fiscal year, saying market momentum remained very positive with an growing pipeline of orders.

Alstom forecast adjusted operating profit (EBIT) margin of 6% and a significantly positive free cash flow for the twelve months to the end of March 2024.

For fiscal 2022/23, the company reported an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.2% on adjusted operating profit of 852 million euros ($938 million), slightly above the 848 million euros expected by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

The rail infrastructure company said it expected to reach its mid-term adjusted EBIT and free cash flow targets in fiscal 2025/26, one year later than previously envisioned, mainly due to the challenging economic environment and inflation in particular.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Lina Golovnya in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com; lina.golovnya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.