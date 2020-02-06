Train derails near Guernsey, Saskatchewan causing massive fire - report

Feb 6 (Reuters) - A train possibly hauling oil derailed near Guernsey, Saskatchewan early on Thursday causing a huge fire, Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported citing an eyewitness. The derailment happened more than 100 kilometers southeast of Saskatoon, the report said http://bit.ly/3bjLi0z. In December, a Canadian Pacific Railway train hauling oil had derailed west of Guernsey, Saskatchewan. [nL1N28J0EY] (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;)) Keywords: CANADA DERAILMENT/

