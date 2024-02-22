News & Insights

Stocks
GS

Trailing S&P500 By 18% Since The Start Of 2023, What To Expect From Goldman Sachs Stock?

February 22, 2024 — 11:27 pm EST

Written by Trefis Team for Trefis ->

Goldman Sachs’ stock (NYSE: GS) has gained approximately 12% since the start of 2023 as compared to the 30% rise in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at its current price of $385 per share, it is trading 8% below its fair value of $418 – Trefis’ estimate for Goldman Sachs’ valuation

Amid the current financial backdrop, GS stock has seen extremely strong gains of 45% from levels of $265 in early January 2021 to around $385 now, vs. an increase of about 35% for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. However, the increase in GS stock has been far from consistent. Returns for the stock were 45% in 2021, -10% in 2022, and 12% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 24% in 2023 – indicating that GS underperformed the S&P in 2023. In fact, consistently beating the S&P 500 – in good times and bad – has been difficult over recent years for individual stocks; for heavyweights in the Financials sector including V, JPM, and MA, and even for the megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and MSFT.

 In contrast, the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, has outperformed the S&P 500 each year over the same period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and elevated interest rates, could GS face a similar situation as it did in 2023 and underperform the S&P over the next 12 months – or will it see a strong jump?

The investment bank surpassed the consensus estimates in the fourth quarter of 2023. It posted net revenues of $11.32 billion – up 7% y-o-y, primarily driven by a 12% growth in platform solutions, a 23% increase in the asset & wealth management division, and a 26% gain in equity trading. However, the top line was somewhat offset by a 12% drop in investment banking and a 24% decline in FICC (fixed income, currency, & commodity) trading. On the cost side, total expense as a % of revenues witnessed a favorable decrease, leading to a 58% jump in the adjusted net income to $1.87 billion. 

The bank’s top line decreased 2% y-o-y to $46.25 billion in FY 2023. It was mainly because of a 16% drop in investment banking and an 18% reduction in the FICC trading revenues. That said, the impact was partially offset by growth in other segments – equity trading (5%), asset & wealth management (4%), and platform solutions (58%). Further, the expense figure witnessed an unfavorable increase of 11% y-o-y over the same period. Altogether, the adjusted net income decreased by $27% y-o-y to $7.9 billion. 

Moving forward, we expect the same trend to continue in the first quarter. Overall, Goldman Sachs revenues are forecast to touch $50.4 billion in FY2024. Additionally, GS’ adjusted net income margin is likely to improve in the year, leading to an adjusted net income of $11.4 billion. This coupled with an annual GAAP EPS of $34.00 and a P/E multiple of just above 12x will lead to a valuation of $418.

 Returns Feb 2024
MTD [1]		 Since start
of 2023 [1]		 2017-24
Total [2]
 GS Return 0% 12% 61%
 S&P 500 Return 3% 30% 124%
 Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio 2% 40% 619%

[1] Returns as of 2/21/2024
[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios
See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksUS MarketsInvesting
Trefis
Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
JPM
C
BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.