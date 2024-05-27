Trailbreaker Launches Exploration on Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd (TSE:TBK) has released an update.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. has begun its 2024 surface exploration program at the Castle Rock property in northern Vancouver Island, focusing on areas identified in the previous year’s findings. The exploration will involve both follow-up work on prior discoveries, including a 3 km gold-in-soil trend, and initial surveys of previously unexplored sections.

