Trailbreaker Identifies Promising Drill Targets in BC

November 25, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd (TSE:TBK) has released an update.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. has completed an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at the Swan Zone within the Atsutla Gold Project in British Columbia, identifying promising drill targets. These targets are defined by unique geophysical features and high-grade mineral samples, suggesting potential for significant gold, copper, and silver deposits.

