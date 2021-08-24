Trafigura's head of Africa energy trading leaves company, sources say

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Trafigura's head of Africa energy trading, James Josling, has left the company, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

One source said that Geneva-based Josling left the company last week. It was not immediately clear who would replace him.

Josling's LinkedIn profile shows he had been at Trafigura for nearly six years.

Trafigura did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by David Goodman )

