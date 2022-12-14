US Markets

Trafigura to pilot sustainable supply chain finance program for Mexican miners

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

December 14, 2022 — 10:49 am EST

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Trafigura Group on Wednesday said it is piloting a sustainable supply chain finance program with eFactor Network for mining companies in Mexico.

"Trafigura’s suppliers of metal concentrates will receive accelerated payments for products using eFactor’s digital factoring platform," the trader said in a statement.

