Trafigura to pilot sustainable supply chain finance program for Mexican miners

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Trafigura Group on Wednesday said it is piloting a sustainable supply chain finance program with eFactor Network for mining companies in Mexico.

"Trafigura’s suppliers of metal concentrates will receive accelerated payments for products using eFactor’s digital factoring platform," the trader said in a statement.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

