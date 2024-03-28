News & Insights

US Markets

Trafigura to pay $127 million over US DOJ probe

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

March 28, 2024 — 12:18 pm EDT

Written by Anjana Anil and Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Adds more details in paragraph 2-3

March 28 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura on Thursday said it has agreed to pay about $127 million as part of a plea agreement following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) into the conduct of former employees or agents in Brazil 10 or more years ago.

Trafigura Beheer BV, the parent company of Trafigura Group during the relevant period, will be paying the fine.

In December, Trafigura said it was setting aside $127 million to cover a possible DOJ fine to end a probe into "improper payments" by the company in Brazil.

This follows a series of cases where key commodity trading houses have paid large fines, including Gunvor, Vitol and Glencore Plc.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.