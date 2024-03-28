Trafigura to pay $127 million over US DOJ probe

Adds more details in paragraph 2-3

March 28 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura on Thursday said it has agreed to pay about $127 million as part of a plea agreement following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) into the conduct of former employees or agents in Brazil 10 or more years ago.

Trafigura Beheer BV, the parent company of Trafigura Group during the relevant period, will be paying the fine.

In December, Trafigura said it was setting aside $127 million to cover a possible DOJ fine to end a probe into "improper payments" by the company in Brazil.

This follows a series of cases where key commodity trading houses have paid large fines, including Gunvor, Vitol and Glencore Plc.

