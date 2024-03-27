News & Insights

Trafigura to pay $126 million, plead guilty to Brazil bribes, Bloomberg News reports

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

March 27, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by Anjana Anil for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura will pay $126 million and plead guilty to U.S. charges related to bribery in Brazil, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Trafigura is expected to enter the guilty plea in a federal court in Miami on Thursday, the report said, quoting the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is not yet public.

