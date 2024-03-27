Trafigura to pay $126 million, plead guilty to Brazil bribes, Bloomberg News reports

March 27 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura will pay $126 million and plead guilty to U.S. charges related to bribery in Brazil, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Trafigura is expected to enter the guilty plea in a federal court in Miami on Thursday, the report said, quoting the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is not yet public.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

