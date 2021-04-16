World Markets

Trafigura to buy Sonangol's stake in Puma Energy for $600 million

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

JOHANNESBURG, April 16 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Trafigura TRAFGF.UL said on Friday it would purchase Angolan state oil giant Sonangol's entire shareholding in Puma Energy for $600 million.

The company said Puma Energy had also agreed to sell its Angolan business and assets to Sonangol for $600 million, including the acquisition of the Pumangol retail network of service stations, airport terminals and marine terminals.

