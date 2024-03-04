News & Insights

Trafigura to acquire Greenergy’s European business

March 04, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

March 4 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura has agreed to acquire Greenergy's European business from Brookfield Asset Management and its affiliate Brookfield Business Partners for an undisclosed sum, it said on Monday.

Greenergy is a UK-based supplier of road fuels and a biodiesel producer with manufacturing plants in the UK and the Netherlands.

"Post acquisition, the company will continue to be led by its current management team," Trafigura said.

The combination of Trafigura's and Greenergy's commercial operations will enable the company to explore opportunities for expansion into new markets and products, it added.

