World Markets

Trafigura signs supply deal with Congo's state cobalt buyer

Contributor
Hereward Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Trafigura on Monday agreed to a supply deal with Congo's state cobalt buyer under which the international trading house will finance the creation of controlled artisanal mining zones, buying centres and logistics to trace supply.

By Hereward Holland

KINSHASA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Trafigura on Monday agreed to a supply deal with Congo's state cobalt buyer under which the international trading house will finance the creation of controlled artisanal mining zones, buying centres and logistics to trace supply.

Congo's Entreprise Generale du Cobalt (EGC) and Trafigura would also create a technical committee along with non-governmental organisation Pact to oversee responsible sourcing, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The EGC will ensure the cobalt bought and marketed by Trafigura meets responsible mineral supply guidelines made by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the companies said.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has around 70% of the world's reserves of cobalt, a key battery metal used in mobile phones and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

The majority of the country's cobalt is mined using rudimentary means by so-called "artisanal" miners.

Artisanal miners across commodities number around 42 million worldwide, according to Delve, a database created by Pact.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Writing by Helen Reid; Editing by Tom Hogue and Ramakrishnan M.)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular