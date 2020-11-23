Trafigura signs supply deal with Congo's state cobalt buyer

KINSHASA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Trafigura has agreed a supply deal with Congo's state cobalt buyer under which the international trading house will finance the creation of controlled artisanal mining zones, buying centres and logistics to ensure traceable supply.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Writing by Helen Reid; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.