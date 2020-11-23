World Markets

Trafigura signs supply deal with Congo's state cobalt buyer

Hereward Holland Reuters
KINSHASA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Trafigura has agreed a supply deal with Congo's state cobalt buyer under which the international trading house will finance the creation of controlled artisanal mining zones, buying centres and logistics to ensure traceable supply.

