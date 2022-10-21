Trafigura signs $800 million loan agreement with Germany

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Commodities trading firm Trafigura said on Friday it had signed an $800 million five-year loan agreement guaranteed by the government of Germany.

The guarantee, being provided under Germany's Untied Loan programme, will support the commitment by Trafigura to deliver, under a five-year supply agreement, up to 500,000 tonnes of non-ferrous metals to the country.

"In exchange for offering cover on the financing, Trafigura has committed to a new long term agreement to supply strategic commodities," the company said.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.