Trafigura signs $800 million loan agreement with Germany

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Commodities trading firm Trafigura said on Friday it had signed an $800 million five-year loan agreement guaranteed by the government of Germany.

The guarantee, being provided under Germany's Untied Loan programme, will support the commitment by Trafigura to deliver, under a five-year supply agreement, up to 500,000 tonnes of non-ferrous metals to the country.

"In exchange for offering cover on the financing, Trafigura has committed to a new long term agreement to supply strategic commodities," the company said.

