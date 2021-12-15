Trafigura sells $110 mln of Panda bonds in China

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura on Wednesday said it had returned to the mainland China bond market, selling 700 million yuan ($110 million) of three-year Panda bonds.

This is Trafigura's second sale of Panda bonds, yuan-denominated debt issued by foreign borrowers, after it raised a total of around $337 million in four tranches from 2018, the company said on its official WeChat account.

Agricultural Bank of China 601288.SS was lead underwriter on the sale, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 601398.SS and China Construction Bank 601939.SS were co-lead underwriters, Trafigura said.

($1 = 6.3650 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Louise Heavens)

