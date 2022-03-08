Energy

Trafigura raises $1.2 bln loan to meet soaring commodity prices

Contributor
Julia Payne Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Global commodities trader Trafigura Group raised a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility from a consortium of banks to increase its financing pool in order to handle soaring energy and commodity prices, the company said on Tuesday.

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Trafigura Group raised a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility from a consortium of banks to increase its financing pool in order to handle soaring energy and commodity prices, the company said on Tuesday.

"It was set up in record time...thanks to the support of the group of underwriters, as the company manages the unprecedented increase in commodity prices as a result of the war in Ukraine," the company said in a statement.

The loan follows the refinancing of a larger European multi-currency loan earlier this week of $5.3 billion.

“This support is a strong testament from our banks to Trafigura’s ability to safely navigate unprecedented market conditions and extreme volatility in the global economy," Trafigura chief financial officer Christophe Salmon said.

"The syndication is progressing well and we expect to upsize the facility in excess of $2 billion-equivalent within a short period of time."

Mizuho Bank, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and UniCredit Bank AG were the mandated lead arrangers, bookrunners and underwriters. The facility has a nine month tenor.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Energy Videos

What's Behind The Russian Aggression In Ukraine, The West’s Response And The Weaponization Of Energy

Mar 04, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular