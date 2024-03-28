News & Insights

Trafigura pleads guilty, agrees to pay about $127 million to settle US probe

March 28, 2024 — 12:18 pm EDT

Written by Chris Prentice, Anjana Anil, Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura has agreed to pay about $127 million to resolve a probe into bribes paid to Brazilian officials to secure oil contracts, the U.S. Department of Justice and the firm said on Thursday.

