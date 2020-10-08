Trafigura plans to restart Congo copper mine, prime minister says

Repeats to add reporting credit; no changes to headline or text

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Trafigura intends to restart its copper mine in Democratic Republic of Congo, the prime minister's office said following a meeting with the commodity trader on Thursday.

Trafigura's head of mining Emmanuel Henry told Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba the mine had faced operational difficulties because of unstable copper prices, but aims to reopen after a temporary closure, the office's statement said.

Trafigura's Mawson West mine, north of Lake Mweru in Haut-Katanga province, has a production capacity of 26,000 metric tonnes of copper a year and employs about 800 people, according to a company brochure.

Trafigura did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; writing by Helen Reid; editing by Grant McCool)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.