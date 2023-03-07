World Markets

Trafigura gets $135 mln loan from Abu Dhabi Exports Office, SMBC - WAM

March 07, 2023 — 04:31 am EST

Written by Tala Ramadan for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Trafigura will receive a $135 million loan from Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Banking Corporation, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

ADEX, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development's export financing arm, will provide $125 million and SMBC, which acted as facility agent and coordinator, $10 million.

The two-year loan will "support Trafigura's working capital needs, including exports of metals, minerals and refined hydrocarbons from the UAE," WAM said.

Trafigura said last month it had booked a $577 million charge for the first half of 2023 after discovering some nickel cargo it received did not contain the metal.

