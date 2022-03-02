Trafigura freezes its Russian investments

US Markets

Global commodities trader Trafigura has frozen its investments in Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Wednesday.

It added that it was reviewing options regarding its passive shareholding in Vostok Oil, one of Russia's biggest oil projects, in which it has no operational or managerial input.

