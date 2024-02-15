News & Insights

Trafigura faces sizable loss from Mongolia oil business - Bloomberg News

February 15, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Written by Anjana Anil for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura has uncovered an issue at its Mongolian oil business that could leave it facing losses of hundreds of millions of dollars, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg quoted a Trafigura spokesperson as saying that the company had recently agreed debt repayment schedules with oil products customers in Mongolia, but declining to comment on the size of the exposure.

