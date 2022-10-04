Trafigura expands management committee, combines gas and power trading

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Trafigura has appointed Richard Holtum as its global head of a newly combined gas and power division, the commodities trading firm said on Tuesday.

Holtum has also become the 11th member of the Geneva-based company's management committee.

He was previously Trafigura's global head of gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading.

Julien Rolland, who was head of power and renewables, will lead Renewables and Strategic Investments.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

