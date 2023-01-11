ROSN

Trafigura exits Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy

Credit: REUTERS/AMIIT DAVE

January 11, 2023 — 04:16 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Trafigura said it has completed the sale of its 24.5% stake in Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy to Hara Capital Sarl, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mareterra Group Holding formerly known as Genera Group Holding.

Reuters in 2021 reported that Trafigura was preparing to sell its stake in Nayara - an Indian oil refining joint venture with Russia's Rosneft ROSN.MM - to Italy's Genera.

