Trafigura considers whether to step up trade in Russian oil -CEO

By Julia Payne

LAUSANNE, March 21 (Reuters) - Trafigura helps to export limited supplies of Russian refined products within the the rules of international sanctions and is considering whether to resume more trade in its oil, CEO Jeremy Weir said on Tuesday.

"We lift limited refined products within sanctions ... our position is under review", he told the FT Global Commodities Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Prevailing economic conditions have yet to stimulate oil production, especially as China rebounds from COVID-19 curbs, he said, adding that current price levels are not encouraging production but Chinese demand is returning.

(Reporting By Julia Payne Writing by Noah Browning Editing by David Goodman)

((noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com;))

