Trafigura completes acquisition of Ecobat Stolberg plant

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura TRAFGF.UL said on Wednesday that it completed its acquisition of Ecobat Resources Stolberg (ERS) multi-metals processing plant in Germany.

The Stolberg plant will be operated and managed by Nyrstar NYR.BR and the Stolberg business will operate under the name Nyrstar Stolberg GmbH, Trafigura said in a news release.

The plant was among several industrial sites damaged by massive flooding in Germany's west and south last year and suffered months of lost production, declaring force majeure on its contracts.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

