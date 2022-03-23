Energy

Trafigura closes $2.3 bln loan raised to tackle commodities rally

Swati Verma Reuters
Commodities trader Trafigura Group on Wednesday said it has closed the syndication of its multi-currency revolving credit facility totalling $2.3 billion, a significant increase from the initial underwritten amount of $1.2 billion.

"This additional liquidity buffer enhances Trafigura’s ability to manage the current unprecedented market conditions, and demonstrates once again strong support from the banking community," Trafigura chief financial officer Christophe Salmon said.

