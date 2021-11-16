Trafigura CEO Weir sees "very, very tight" oil market

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Global oil markets remain very tight and heavily backwardated as demand recovers back to pre-pandemic levels, Trafigura's Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Weir said on Tuesday.

"We are seeing a very, very tight oil market but it's not artificially tight because of what OPEC is doing. Demand is there," he said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit.

