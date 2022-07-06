US Markets

Trafigura buys Germany's Ecobat Stolberg lead plant

Michael Hogan Reuters
Pratima Desai Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

HAMBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - Commodities group Trafigura said on Wednesday it has bought German lead plant Ecobat Resources Stolberg, also known as Berzelius Stolberg.

The Ecobat plant was among several German industrial units hit by massive flooding in the country's west and south last year and suffered months of lost production.

The Stolberg plant will be operated and managed by Trafigura Group unit Nyrstar NYR.BR, Trafigura said.

