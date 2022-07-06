Trafigura buys Germany's Ecobat Stolberg lead plant

HAMBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - Commodities group Trafigura said on Wednesday it has bought German lead plant Ecobat Resources Stolberg, also known as Berzelius Stolberg.

The Ecobat plant was among several German industrial units hit by massive flooding in the country's west and south last year and suffered months of lost production.

The Stolberg plant will be operated and managed by Trafigura Group unit Nyrstar NYR.BR, Trafigura said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Pratima Desai, editing by)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.