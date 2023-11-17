News & Insights

US Markets

Trafigura and Korea Zinc agree to build nickel refinery in South Korea

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

November 17, 2023 — 04:53 am EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Adds detail

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Trafigura on Friday said it has signed a $140 million investment agreement with Korea Zinc 010130.KS to build an all-in-one nickel refinery in Ulsan, South Korea, and finance its initial working capital.

The refinery will be capable of processing a range of feedstocks including nickel matte and mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) using an integrated pyro-hydro process, the release said.

Korea Zinc is set to establish the refinery through its nickel sulfate subsidiary, Korea Energy Materials (KEMCO) and Trafigura will secure a 12.9% stake in KEMCO as part of the agreement.

The two companies also entered a long-term agreement to secure a reliable supply of feedstock for the refinery.

Under the contract, the amount of nickel to be supplied by Trafigura will range from about 20,000-40,000 metric tons per annum and the company will also have an off-take right in relation to the feedstock contract.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.