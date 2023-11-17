News & Insights

US Markets

Trafigura and Korea Zinc agree to build nickel refinery in South Korea

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

November 17, 2023 — 04:17 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Trafigura on Friday said it has signed a $140 million investment agreement with Korea Zinc 010130.KS to build an all-in-one nickel refinery in Ulsan, South Korea.

The refinery would be capable of processing a range of feedstocks including nickel matte and mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) with its integrated pyro-hydro process, the release said.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.