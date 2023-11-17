Trafigura and Korea Zinc agree to build nickel refinery in South Korea

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Trafigura on Friday said it has signed a $140 million investment agreement with Korea Zinc 010130.KS to build an all-in-one nickel refinery in Ulsan, South Korea.

The refinery would be capable of processing a range of feedstocks including nickel matte and mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) with its integrated pyro-hydro process, the release said.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

