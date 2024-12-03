Traffic Technologies Updates Entitlement Offer Schedule

Traffic Technologies Ltd (AU:TTI) has released an update.

Traffic Technologies Ltd. has announced an update to their entitlement offer schedule, aiming to close by December 13, 2024, with securities set to be quoted on December 16, 2024. The results of the offer will be announced on December 18, followed by the issue of securities on December 20, 2024. This move could attract investors looking for opportunities in the evolving traffic management sector.

