Traffic Technologies Ltd Unveils Entitlement Offer

November 19, 2024 — 06:19 pm EST

Traffic Technologies Ltd (AU:TTI) has released an update.

Traffic Technologies Ltd has launched a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to subscribe for new shares on a 1-for-2 basis, with the added benefit of a free attaching option for each share. The offer aims to raise approximately $2.8 million to bolster the company’s working capital, amid strong demand and significant government investment in road infrastructure. This financial move is part of the company’s broader strategy to optimize its working capital facilities and enhance customer service capabilities.

