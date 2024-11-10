Traffic Technologies Ltd Announces New Share Entitlement Offer

Traffic Technologies Ltd (AU:TTI) has released an update.
Traffic Technologies Ltd has announced a pro-rata entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase one new share for every two shares they hold at an issue price of $0.005. The offer includes a free attaching option for each new share, aiming to raise approximately $2.8 million to fund equipment purchases and working capital. This initiative could be of significant interest to investors, looking to capitalize on the company’s growth potential.
