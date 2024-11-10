Traffic Technologies Ltd Announces Entitlement Offer

Traffic Technologies Ltd (AU:TTI) has released an update.

Traffic Technologies Ltd is launching a pro-rata entitlement offer, giving eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire new shares at $0.005 each, along with free attaching options, aiming to raise approximately $2.8 million. This offer presents a speculative investment opportunity, with the additional option for shortfall participants to purchase any remaining shares.

