Traffic Technologies Gains New Major Stakeholder: Adia Venture

October 21, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Traffic Technologies Ltd (AU:TTI) has released an update.

Adia Venture Limited has become a substantial holder in Traffic Technologies Ltd, acquiring a 13.04% voting power with 145,932,778 fully paid ordinary shares. The acquisition was completed on October 16, 2024, with a total consideration of $904,783.22. This move could influence the company’s future strategies and shareholder dynamics.

