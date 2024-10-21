Traffic Technologies Gains New Major Stakeholder: Adia Venture

Traffic Technologies Ltd (AU:TTI) has released an update.

Adia Venture Limited has become a substantial holder in Traffic Technologies Ltd, acquiring a 13.04% voting power with 145,932,778 fully paid ordinary shares. The acquisition was completed on October 16, 2024, with a total consideration of $904,783.22. This move could influence the company’s future strategies and shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into AU:TTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.