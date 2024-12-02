News & Insights

Traffic Technologies Extends Share Entitlement Offer

December 02, 2024 — 09:00 pm EST

Traffic Technologies Ltd (AU:TTI) has released an update.

Traffic Technologies Ltd has extended the closing date for its entitlement offer to December 13, 2024, allowing more time for shareholders to participate. The offer allows for the purchase of new shares at $0.005 each, with a free attaching option for every share bought. This strategic move aims to attract more investor interest in their end-to-end traffic management solutions.

