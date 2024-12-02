Traffic Technologies Extends Share Entitlement Offer

Traffic Technologies Ltd (AU:TTI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Traffic Technologies Ltd has extended the closing date for its entitlement offer to December 13, 2024, allowing more time for shareholders to participate. The offer allows for the purchase of new shares at $0.005 each, with a free attaching option for every share bought. This strategic move aims to attract more investor interest in their end-to-end traffic management solutions.

For further insights into AU:TTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.