News & Insights

Personal Finance

Traffic Light Budget Rule: A Genius Way To Save Money You Likely Haven’t Tried

March 13, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by Adam Palasciano for GOBankingRates->

Budgeting is critical to maintaining your financial health since it allows you to see exactly where your money goes monthly: from your housing costs, savings, utilities, groceries, debt payments and more. The good news? The overwhelming majority of Americans engage in some form of budgeting.

Discover More: 25 Creative Ways To Save Money

Find Out: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

According to Debt.com’s 2024 annual budgeting survey, about 90% of Americans said they were budgeting but, at the same time, 60% of respondents also admitted to living paycheck-to-paycheck. This survey was based on 1,000 respondents.

While this statistic proves that many Americans are budgeting, there may also be room for improvement to stop living paycheck-to-paycheck. Luckily, there’s another lesser-known budgeting method that might help.

How To Do The ‘Traffic Light’ Budget Rule

Erika Kullberg, an attorney, personal finance expert and founder of Erika.com, explained to Forbes that there’s one genius budget rule that you probably haven’t tried but should. Here’s how to do it:

First, write down your spending from the past 30 days on paper. You’ll need highlighters in three different colors to properly code your discretionary expenses like this:

  • Green: Highlights purchases that brought you joy
  • Yellow: Highlight purchases you don’t remember or that you’re unsure about
  • Red: Highlights purchases that didn’t bring you happiness.

“For the red ones, get rid of those completely,” Kullberg explained to Forbes. “Green can stay, yellow you should question. That’s an easy way to budget.”

Read Next: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

While Kullberg didn’t specifically call this the “traffic light” budget rule, the analogy is simply a great way to remember it. Tapping into your emotions and seeing how you feel about purchases may allow you to better manage your money and make smarter decisions about how you spend it.

“I think it’s impossible to disconnect money from emotions,” said Kullberg. “Everything about money is emotional.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Traffic Light Budget Rule: A Genius Way To Save Money You Likely Haven’t Tried

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.