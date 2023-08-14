News & Insights

Traffic at Spain's Aena airports stays above pre-pandemic levels

Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

August 14, 2023 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by Jakub Olesiuk for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic at Spain's Aena AENA.MC airports exceeded pre-pandemic levels for a seventh consecutive month in July, outperforming other European terminals where traffic still lags 2019.

The number of passengers travelling through Spanish airports in July rose 10% year-over-year to 29.7 million, state-controlled airport operator Aena said in a statement on Monday.

In the first seven months of the year, Aena airports handled 159.2 million passengers, 21% more than in 2022, and 1.2% more than in 2019.

This year's rebound in leisure travel was led by pandemic-weary travellers from cooler climates visiting Southern Europe despite rising temperatures and soaring hotel and flight prices.

International travel reached around 90% of pre-pandemic levels this year, according to the International Air Transport Association.

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by Inti Landauro and Devika Syamnath)

((jakub.olesiuk@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

