Trafalgar New Homes Updates Capital Reorganization Timeline

November 04, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Trafalgar New Homes (GB:TRAF) has released an update.

Trafalgar Property Group PLC has announced a revised timetable for its capital reorganization, with new ordinary shares set to commence trading on 6 November 2024. This update is crucial for investors as it marks a significant step in the company’s financial restructuring. Keep an eye on Trafalgar’s stock movements as these changes take effect.

