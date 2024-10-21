Trafalgar New Homes Gains Investor Confidence with AGM Success

Trafalgar New Homes (GB:TRAF) has released an update.

Trafalgar Property Group PLC announced today that all resolutions were successfully passed at their annual general meeting, reflecting a positive outlook for the company’s stakeholders. This development signals continued confidence in Trafalgar’s strategic direction, particularly in the residential and assisted living property market.

