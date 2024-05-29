News & Insights

Stocks

Trafalgar Homes Eyes Esport Takeover; Shares Suspended

May 29, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trafalgar New Homes (GB:TRAF) has released an update.

The Board of Trafalgar Property Group PLC has announced the suspension of trading of its shares on the AIM market, following a significant share price movement and preliminary talks concerning a potential reverse takeover of Ecap Esport Ltd. The discussions are ongoing with several conditions pending, including due diligence, and there is no certainty yet that the acquisition will take place. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

For further insights into GB:TRAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.