Trafalgar Homes Eyes Esport Takeover; Shares Suspended

Trafalgar New Homes (GB:TRAF) has released an update.

The Board of Trafalgar Property Group PLC has announced the suspension of trading of its shares on the AIM market, following a significant share price movement and preliminary talks concerning a potential reverse takeover of Ecap Esport Ltd. The discussions are ongoing with several conditions pending, including due diligence, and there is no certainty yet that the acquisition will take place. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

