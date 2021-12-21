Traeger Stock Should Be Heating Up

Traeger (NYSE: COOK) is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, which is an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods (pellets) to grill, smoke, roast and barbeque.

These versatile grills appeal to beginners and experts alike to create a wood-flavored meal experience that can usually not be replicated with gas, charcoal, or electric grills.

The company’s flagship wood pellet grills are usually Internet or wireless connected devices and the foundation of a connected cooking platform. This allows home chefs to program cook cycles, monitor temperatures, and control their grills from their phone or tablet with the Traeger app.

The company also provides innovative cooking technologies with original culinary content that encourages Traeger owners to use their grills and learn new cooking skills.

This includes things such as recipes, tips, and live broadcasted cooking classes. This integrated multi-use connected platform motivates Traeger owners to cook often, engage the cooking community, leverage the grills’ IoT capabilities, and purchase consumables to create a recurring revenue model.

Consumables generally include natural hardwood wood pellets available in a variety of flavors as well as an extensive line of rubs and sauces..

The company believes the U.S. addressable market represents 75 million households, and with only 2 million Traeger grills sold from 2016 to 2020, market growth should be dynamic going forward.

According to a 2019 research report by Grand View Research, the global market for barbeque grills -- an estimated $4.8 billion in 2018 -- is forecasted to reach over $7 billion by 2025. This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025.

I am bullish on COOK stock as I believe the under penetration of Traeger products in U.S. households will provide a strong tailwind for growth over the long-term.

IPO

Traeger went public in August 2021 at $18 per share raising approximately $158 million.

The primary purpose of the the IPO was to pay down debt acquired during a previous private equity transaction. About $138 million of the proceeds was used to repay 1st lien long-term debt, and an additional $60 million was used to acquire MEATER.

This company is a leader in wireless meat thermometers and will be tied into Traeger's advancements in Internet-of-Things technology in its high-end products.

Traeger Versus Weber

Traeger’s largest competitor is Weber (NYSE: WEBR) with a $3.4-billion market cap compared to a COOK market cap of $1.5 billion.

Weber’s total revenues for its fiscal year ending September 30 were approximately $2 billion while 2021 revenue guidance for Traeger is between $760 million and $770 million.

Comparisons between the two are not perfectly relevant, as Traeger specializes in pellet grills while the majority of Weber products are traditional gas or charcoal fired grills.

Q3 Results

Traeger revenues increased 11.7% in Q3 2021, driven mostly by the acquisition of MEATER.

However, grill sales remained strong and increased 4.3%. Gross margins declined sharply to 33.5%, compared to 45.3% in the prior period last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to increased freight rates and logistics costs, increased commodity and other product costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Gross profit was also impacted by stock compensation expenses related to the recent IPO. Marketing and G&A expenses increased sharply, largely due to higher levels of stock compensation and increased marketing spend to create brand awareness for Traeger products.

The 2021 fiscal year outlook calls for revenue between an adjusted EBITDA between $103 million and $108 million.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, COOK has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on eight Buy ratings and one Hold rating assigned in the past three months. At $29, the average COOK price target implies 131.8% upside potential.

Conclusion

Traeger is a considered a disrupter and innovator in the fast growing wood pellet grill category.

With low penetration rates of the U.S. addressable market, the company could post double-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future. Although marketing spend may remain high next year, Traeger could possibly earn over $1 per share over the next four to five years.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

