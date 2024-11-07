Traeger price target raised to $7 from $6 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Traeger (COOK) to $7 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported robust Q3 results with sales above consensus as Grills were a standout performer once again.

