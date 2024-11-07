Traeger price target raised to $7 from $6 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Traeger (COOK) to $7 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported robust Q3 results with sales above consensus as Grills were a standout performer once again.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on COOK:
- Traeger, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Results, Raises FY24 Outlook
- Traeger reports Q3 EPS (15c), consensus (6c)
- Traeger sees FY24 revenue $595M-$605M, consensus $598M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.