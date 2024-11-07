Traeger price target raised to $4 from $3.50 at B. Riley

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on Traeger (COOK) to $4 from $3.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company posted a strong Q3, and grills are now expected to grow modestly for the year, significantly better than the initial plan for the year for high single-digit to low double-digit declines, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COOK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.