News & Insights

Stocks
COOK

Traeger price target raised to $4 from $3.50 at B. Riley

November 07, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on Traeger (COOK) to $4 from $3.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company posted a strong Q3, and grills are now expected to grow modestly for the year, significantly better than the initial plan for the year for high single-digit to low double-digit declines, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COOK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.